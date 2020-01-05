Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NRIM. BidaskClub upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NRIM stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,225. The firm has a market cap of $248.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.78. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David G. Wight bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

