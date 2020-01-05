Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $375.82 and last traded at $375.01, 2,600,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,737,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.70.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays set a $415.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4,367.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,826,000 after buying an additional 129,968 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $3,785,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 952.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

