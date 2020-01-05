NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts expect NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.53 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $274.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.48 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $151,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,397,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,449,000 after purchasing an additional 101,168 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 15.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 210,322 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,484,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,109,000 after acquiring an additional 87,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 43.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,136,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,016,000 after acquiring an additional 346,701 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,208,000 after acquiring an additional 42,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.16. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $76.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

