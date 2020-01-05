NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Receives $68.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWE. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 22.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 337,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after buying an additional 61,866 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 12,562.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after buying an additional 201,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWE remained flat at $$70.46 during trading on Thursday. 282,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,763. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average of $72.17. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.16.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $274.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.48 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

