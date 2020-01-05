Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Down 73.1%

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares traded down 73.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.84, 3,417,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 2,405,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novan Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Novan by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novan by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

