NULS Price Reaches $0.23 (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. NULS has a total market cap of $17.25 million and $794,924.00 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NULS has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One NULS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003129 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, ChaoEX, DragonEX and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00188678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.01476524 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00122517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, ChaoEX, CoinBene, QBTC, Binance, OKEx, Kucoin and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.