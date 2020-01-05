Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTNX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.44.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.45. 2,398,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,529. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $54.68.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $3,676,693.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,192.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 24,865 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $800,404.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,376.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,391 shares of company stock worth $16,671,854 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Nutanix by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 240,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75,067 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Nutanix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,486,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,265,000 after purchasing an additional 63,502 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth $4,936,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 1,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 179,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

