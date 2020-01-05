NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on NV5 Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NVEE traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,748. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $662.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. NV5 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $144,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,831.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $718,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,433.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,203 shares of company stock worth $2,892,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

