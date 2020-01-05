NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Gap Down to $239.91

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $244.72, but opened at $239.91. NVIDIA shares last traded at $236.07, with a volume of 5,133,536 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,785 shares of company stock worth $9,494,784. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2,475.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $101,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,553,081,000 after buying an additional 528,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 45.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $214,576,000 after acquiring an additional 407,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

