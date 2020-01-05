NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.87.

Shares of NXPI traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.