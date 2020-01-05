Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYMX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 802,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,957. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a negative net margin of 12,217.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYMX. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

