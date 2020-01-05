Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.45

Shares of Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.

Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OERLF)

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG develops production systems, components, and services for high-technology products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surface Solutions, Manmade Fibers, and Drive Systems. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings that enhance the performance of tools and precision components; and offers specialized components, and surface engineering products and services under the Oerlikon Balzers, Oerlikon Metco, and Oerlikon AM brand names.

