Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Up to $42.58

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.35, but opened at $42.58. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 15,097,023 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.41.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,677,609,000 after buying an additional 9,386,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884,914 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,338 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,424 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 300.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,024,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,954 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

