Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.40

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and traded as low as $3.31. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 2,645 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 141,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 1.51% of Ocean Bio-Chem at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

