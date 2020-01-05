Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.10

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc (NYSE:OZM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.10 and traded as high as $22.23. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 140,054 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,062,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 38,962.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 794,452 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 57,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,873,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile (NYSE:OZM)

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

