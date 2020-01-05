ODUWA Hits Market Capitalization of $331,316.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a total market cap of $331,316.00 and $65,488.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

