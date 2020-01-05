Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Given $26.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Old Republic International’s rating score has declined by 16.5% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $26.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Old Republic International an industry rank of 47 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

ORI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,123. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other news, insider Calderon Alberto sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $1,655,430.00. Insiders bought 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,712 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 113.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,428,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,469 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 351.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,375,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,427,000 after buying an additional 1,071,043 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 316.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,215,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,645,000 after buying an additional 923,589 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 53.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,093,000 after buying an additional 655,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,466,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $748,972,000 after buying an additional 612,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Republic International (ORI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.