OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Get OLYMPUS CORP/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OLYMPUS CORP/S stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.05, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. OLYMPUS CORP/S has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04.

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that OLYMPUS CORP/S will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

OLYMPUS CORP/S Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OLYMPUS CORP/S (OCPNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OLYMPUS CORP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLYMPUS CORP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.