Omni (OMNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $315,910.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Omni has traded 43% lower against the dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $315,910.00 and $745.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00007464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00590565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010479 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000237 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,786 coins and its circulating supply is 562,470 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittrex, C-CEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

