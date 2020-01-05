ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Raymond James cut their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.58. 1,727,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,740. ONEOK has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1,063.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.