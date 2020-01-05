OneRoot Network Achieves Market Cap of $2.40 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $1.72 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.20 or 0.05941427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028720 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00035981 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025521 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

RNT is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

