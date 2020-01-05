Open Trading Network Hits Market Cap of $22,597.00 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Open Trading Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, YoBit, Livecoin and HitBTC. Open Trading Network has a total market capitalization of $22,597.00 and approximately $160.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00189552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.36 or 0.01484742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00122787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024365 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Trading Network was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

