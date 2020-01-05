Opus Trading Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. Opus has a market capitalization of $73,477.00 and $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00188678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.01476524 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00122517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

