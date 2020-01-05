Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.93

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $3.37. Orion Energy Systems shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 978 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on OESX. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $100.37 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 85,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $301,501.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $111,979.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,090,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 182,716 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,633,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 437,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 770,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 781.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 138,849 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.