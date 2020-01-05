Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

OEC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 238,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,906. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stinson Terry 1,672,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 594,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40,265 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 57.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth $479,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after buying an additional 146,566 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

