Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OTIC. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Otonomy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.94.

NASDAQ OTIC remained flat at $$3.99 during trading on Friday. 338,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,937. The company has a market capitalization of $122.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,516.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

