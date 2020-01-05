Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.88, approximately 841,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 806,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

OVID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $196.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 57,592 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

