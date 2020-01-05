OWNDATA Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $322,450.00 and approximately $27,977.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00046982 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00331578 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013427 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003183 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014846 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009784 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

