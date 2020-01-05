Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Oxford BioMedica alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OXBDF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 70. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.95 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. Oxford BioMedica has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.