PAC Global (PAC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.38 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 24.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. PAC Global has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $7,938.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge and TOPBTC. In the last week, PAC Global has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, YoBit, TOPBTC, Graviex, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

