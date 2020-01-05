Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 12,271,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 6,869,435 shares.The stock last traded at $5.26 and had previously closed at $5.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PACB. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 136.85% and a negative net margin of 139.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 32,667.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,888,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after buying an additional 1,894,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4,581.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,483,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 1,452,172 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $6,332,000. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.6% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 5,372,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after buying an additional 989,998 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $5,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

