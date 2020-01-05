Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 808,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 468,174 shares.The stock last traded at $4.75 and had previously closed at $4.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PACD. Fearnley Fonds raised Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nordea Equity Research raised Pacific Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Pacific Drilling alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 139.23% and a negative net margin of 814.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling in the second quarter valued at $17,791,000. Strategic Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 3.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 19,986,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,147,000 after purchasing an additional 662,605 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 154.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling in the second quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling in the second quarter valued at $884,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD)

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.