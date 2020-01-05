Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Pagerduty alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pagerduty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.93.

NYSE:PD traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 602,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,935. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90. Pagerduty has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.12 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. Pagerduty’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pagerduty will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,268,176.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,740,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,033,883.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $1,325,500.00. Insiders have sold 153,687 shares of company stock worth $3,922,936 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Pagerduty during the second quarter worth about $164,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty during the second quarter worth about $51,931,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pagerduty by 96.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 324,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty during the second quarter worth about $29,470,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty during the third quarter worth about $8,611,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pagerduty (PD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.