Pandacoin Trading Up 83.2% Over Last 7 Days (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. Pandacoin has a market cap of $717,444.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 83.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000217 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

PND is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

