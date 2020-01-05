Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PZZA. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. CL King started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.10.

Shares of PZZA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.23. 875,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,843. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.41. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.82.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $102,216.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,134.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $107,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,200,552 shares of company stock valued at $125,434,817 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

