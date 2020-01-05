Parachute (PAR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,251.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $113,930.00 and $1,251.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parachute has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00016071 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,448,044 tokens. Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

