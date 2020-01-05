ParallelCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $260,479.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $260,479.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00011025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00592455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010482 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000235 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

