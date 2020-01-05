Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Paramount Group from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a sell rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

NYSE PGRE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,937. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $222,409.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,222,218.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein purchased 33,363 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $450,066.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,164,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,103,853.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,181,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,620,000 after buying an additional 1,903,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,441,000 after buying an additional 1,081,299 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $13,353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 141.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,216,000 after buying an additional 887,291 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 969.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,799,000 after buying an additional 869,117 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

