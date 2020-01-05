ParcelPal Technology (CNSX:PKG) Stock Price Up 22.7%

ParcelPal Technology Inc (CNSX:PKG)’s stock price rose 22.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 433,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13,447% from the average daily volume of 3,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

About ParcelPal Technology (CNSX:PKG)

ParcelPal Technology Inc provides on-demand local delivery services in Canada. The company offers ParcelPal, an on-demand local delivery service application for restaurants, retail, and liquor stores to enable consumers to order food, clothing, and alcohol through a merchant's Website. ParcelPal Technology Inc has a strategic partnership with MADD Canada to stop impaired driving.

