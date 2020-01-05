Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLC. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.71.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$30.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.08. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$22.90 and a 52-week high of C$31.50. The firm has a market cap of $907.84 million and a PE ratio of 95.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$66.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

