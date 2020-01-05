Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$34.50

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PLC. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC upgraded Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Park Lawn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.71.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$30.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.08. The firm has a market cap of $907.84 million and a P/E ratio of 95.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$22.90 and a 52-week high of C$31.50.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$66.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

