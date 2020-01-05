Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $10.49

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $10.49. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 2,393,250 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $598.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

