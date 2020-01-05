Paxos Standard (PAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $254.26 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $254.26 million and approximately $372.64 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BW.com, Binance, ABCC and Iquant.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Paxos Standard

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 252,336,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,336,307 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

