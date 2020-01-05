PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) vs. Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Head to Head Comparison

PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) and Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PCS Edventures! and Creative Learning, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCS Edventures! 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

PCS Edventures! has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Learning has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PCS Edventures! and Creative Learning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCS Edventures! 12.20% -53.29% 39.84% Creative Learning 29.94% -68.37% 61.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of PCS Edventures! shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures! shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Creative Learning shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PCS Edventures! and Creative Learning’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCS Edventures! $4.87 million 1.33 $850,000.00 N/A N/A Creative Learning $2.42 million 0.47 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

PCS Edventures! has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Learning.

Summary

PCS Edventures! beats Creative Learning on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCS Edventures! Company Profile

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

Creative Learning Company Profile

Creative Learning Corporation provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events that are designed to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence. As of September 30, 2017, it had 531 Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises, 30 Bricks 4 Kidz master franchises, and 91 Bricks 4 Kidz sub-franchises operating in 44 countries. Creative Learning Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in St. Augustine, Florida.

