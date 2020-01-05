Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $759.49

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $759.49 and traded as low as $638.40. Pearson shares last traded at $643.00, with a volume of 1,696,841 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 785 ($10.33) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 707.60 ($9.31).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 648.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 758.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

