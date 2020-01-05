Peercoin (PPC) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002340 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, WEX and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $38,732.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,495.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.81 or 0.02997176 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005033 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00592786 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,875,166 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bitsane, Poloniex, CoinEgg, YoBit, BX Thailand, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC and WEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

