Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,346. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,281 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

