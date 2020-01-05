Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Pepe Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $85.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Pepe Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange and Zaif.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00191010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.79 or 0.01513060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00123285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pepe Cash Token Profile

Pepe Cash’s launch date was September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pepe Cash’s official website is rarepepedirectory.com.

Pepe Cash Token Trading

Pepe Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

