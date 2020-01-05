Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PDL. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6 ($0.08) target price (down from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9 ($0.12) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 26.57 ($0.35).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

PDL stock opened at GBX 8.82 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 46.10 ($0.61). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.