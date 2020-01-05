Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pfenex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing proteins. The company’s lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis, for the potential treatment of patients with retinal diseases. It leverages its Pf?nex Expression Technology (TM) platform to build a pipeline of product candidates and preclinical products under development including other biosimilars, as well as vaccines, generics and next generation biologics. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFNX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfenex in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfenex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 233,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,250. Pfenex has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million.

In other Pfenex news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $31,140.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pfenex by 217.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pfenex during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfenex during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Pfenex during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfenex during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

